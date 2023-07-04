Death from Above 1979, Hotel Mira join Rock the Lake lineup

Photo: Rock the Lake Death from Above 1979

Rock the Lake music festival is adding to its lineup ahead of Kelowna's biggest party of the summer.

Death from Above 1979 and Hotel Mira will join the Friday night lineup, joining Spendo and Finger Eleven.

Death from Above is a Canadian rock duo well-known for their release of the song "Romantic Rights" from their debut album You're a Woman, I'm a Machine.

Hotel Mira will bring a unique flair to the Friday schedule as they've climbed the Canadian alt-rock radio charts, with their hit song "Speaking Off the Record" surpassing two million views on Spotify.

Rock the Lake is set to take place August 11 to 13.

Tickets available here.