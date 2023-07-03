Bystanders watch as moored boat sinks in Okanagan Lake

Photo: Tim Neeshem Pleasure craft sinking in Okanagan Lake

A moored boat is partially submerged in Okanagan Lake.

Tim Neeshem snapped a photo of the boat just before 5 p.m. along Bluebird Beach in Kelowna.

"It looks like someone has taken the plug out of the back of it, and it has sunk. It's only about five feet of water, so I think the back of the boat is sitting at the bottom of the lake."

Neeshem says the boat is moored close to the shore.

"There are tons of people around, and it is just sitting there. It looks like a Maxum or a Mastercraft," he added.