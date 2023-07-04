Coop Wicked Chicken opens first B.C. restaurant in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

Calling all chicken lovers!

The first Coop Wicked Chicken in British Columbia has opened its doors in Kelowna.

The franchise has seven restaurants in Ontario and opened its eighth restaurant on a busy Canada Day along Bernard Avenue.

Brand vice president Clark Lishman says the Coop was packed on opening day.

"At the end of the day, I never thought this was possible. We started as a small family start-up in Ontario, and to have seven units now, there is pretty unbelievable, and to have this opportunity here in Kelowna... and it is so beautiful here. Where we are located, I couldn't have asked for a better opportunity," he said.

He said the chicken is hormone and antibiotic-free and is never frozen.

"Everything that we do, we do in-house, so our blue cheese dressing, our buffalo butter sauce, we brine all our chicken for 24 hours and then hit it with some buttermilk. Everything from the dust we make in-house," Lishman said.

The Kelowna franchise is run by a local family.

"There is nostalgia on the walls. The music that we always play is anything from the 80s, even 70s, all the way up to 2010."

The Coop Wicked Chicken is open for lunch, dinner, and boozy weekend brunches.

In the coming weeks, Kelowna residents will also be able to order items off of Skip the Dishes.

