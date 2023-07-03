Mission Painters Art group to hold 'Christmas in July' sale

Photo: Michelle Droettboom The Mission Painters

The Mission Painters group is holding their "Christmas in July" painting sale July 8 and 9 at Kelowna's Sarsons Beach.

"This year we found a way to give back to the community. We think about others during Christmas holidays… but why not also in July?" asked Michelle Droettboom, who is also a member of the Okanagan Mission Seniors Society.

"With this in mind we decided to sponsor the Food for Thought program."

The Food for Thought program provides lunches for hungry children throughout the Central Okanagan School District.

Droettboom says this year's show and sale features a wide variety of paintings, representing the many creative ways artists express their ideas.

"We know that it’s hard to be creative if you’re hungry. The Mission Painters feel that every child in the Okanagan should have enough food as they try to learn in school."

The event will take place Okanagan Mission Activity Centre at Sarsons Beach Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

Close to 1,000 people attended the art show last year.