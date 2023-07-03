Part of large tree falls onto parkgoers at Kelowna's Kinsmen Park

Photo: Rob Gibson Kinsmen Park

Witnesses say at least one person was injured after a portion of a tree fell on parkgoers at Kinsmen Park on Kelowna's waterfront Monday afternoon.

"I heard a big crack and turned and a branch or part of a tree had fallen on two people who were sitting there," said Kevin who was nearby at the time.

"I saw a guy lying on the ground and asked someone to call 911."

The portion of the tree fell toward the water where people were seated on a park bench.

Two BCEHS ambulances arrived to tend to the people impacted by the tree. There is no word on their injuries, but Castanet has reached out to BCEHS for comment.

City crews have cordoned off the area and are in the process of removing the tree.