Driest June on record in Penticton, second driest in Kelowna

Cindy White

The fire on Knox Mountain Saturday is a stark indicator of just how dry it already is this summer in the Thompson Okanagan.

In fact, it was the second driest June on record in Kelowna last month, and the driest June in Penticton since records began in 1908.

Kelowna recorded 5.1 millimetres of rain last month, the normal is 45.9 mm. In Penticton, there was a scant 2.3 mm. The normal for June is 46.3 mm. That’s only 5% of normal.

Things weren’t much better in Vernon and Kamloops. Vernon received 11.2 mm, compared to the norm of 59.1 mm. Kamloops should get about 37 mm, but only record 11 mm.

Not only was it very dry, it was hot.

“Well June certainly was warmer than normal. Generally, two degrees for the mean temperatures, which takes in daytime highs and overnight lows,” explains Environment Canada meteorologist Gregg Walters.

The Kelowna mean temperature was 19.6 C. The normal is 17.6 C. In Penticton, the mean temperature reached 19.4, compared to the 17.7 C.

One of the biggest spreads was in Vernon, where the mean reached 19.4 C in June, compared to a typical year when it's only 16.6 C. The Kamloops mean last month was the warmest, at 20.1 C, compared to the norm of 18.4 C.

Warmer than normal weather in May caused a rapid snow melt. Combined with the parched conditions in June, it has left the level of Okanagan Lake lower than expected for this time of year.

The manager of the dam in Penticton started reducing outflows once he realized June rains weren’t coming.

“We have to keep a certain outflow for the irrigation, for the fish in the southern Okanagan, between Okanagan Lake and Osoyoos Lake. But right now I am tentatively comfortable with the situation,” said Shaun Reimer.

“We certainly are seeing, I would say, lower than average outflows and we’re seeing a lower than average lake level, we’re not seeing anything dire at this point.”

The Okanagan Basin Water Board issued its first drought bulletin on June 23, saying the region is already classified as ‘very dry’, and long range forecasts suggest rain will be scarce for the rest of the summer.