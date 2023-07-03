It could be months before cause of Knox Mountain fire is released

Photo: Michiel Meyboom A bomber drops retardant on the Knox Mountain wildfire on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The BC Wildfire Service has wrapped up its investigation into the fire that broke out Saturday on Knox Mountain.

While it’s believed to be human caused, exactly what or who was to blame is still unclear. The report into the cause likely won’t be released for at least a couple of months.

Now that the two BCWS investigators have left the scene, the Kelowna Fire Department can get into the final section of the fire zone.

“They’ve given us the okay to now go in and start to extinguish those last hot spots and sinkholes. What we deem the real hazards now are those hidden spots that people potentially could be stepping into. We want to make sure that’s all 100 per cent extinguished before we open the park back up,” said assistant chief Shawn Wudrich with the Kelowna Fire Department.

Six KFD members are on the mountain and have the perimeter surrounded with hose lines.

Public access to Knox Mountain Park is still prohibited, but it has been a struggle to keep people out.

“We do have bylaw out there, we have commissionaires out there. But anything that distracts our crews from doing their job is just going to delay the opening of everything. The more the public can stay away from that area and let us do our job then we’ll be able to get that park back open,” said Wudrich.