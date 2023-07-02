Amanda Marshall hits Prospera Place on national tour

Photo: Randy Millis Amanda Marshall at Prospera Place

Amanda Marshall stopped in Kelowna on Sunday night, performing at Prospera Place as a part of her national tour.

Marshall is a diamond-selling and multi-JUNO award-nominated singer-songwriter.

She kicked off her tour on June 11th in Moncton, NB, with stops scheduled across the country.

Her tour features special guest Sophia Fracassi, who was named Kiss Radio's "One to Watch 2023" for February and March.

Marshall also performed her new original song collection entitled Heavy Lifting, released under Coalition Music (Records) / The Orchard.