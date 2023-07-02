One person seriously injured during Big White BC Cup race

Photo: Micheal J. Ballingall

Big White Ski Resort's senior VP, Micheal J. Ballingall, confirms that one person has been seriously injured during a BC Cup race at Big White.

Ballingall informed Castanet that the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

"There has been a serious accident. It took place during an actual race," he said.

The BC Cup is a downhill mountain bike race sanctioned by Mountain Bike B.C.

The event started at Big White on Friday and will continue until Sunday.

The BC Cup organizes a series of races across mountain bike courses throughout the province.

Castanet has contacted the RCMP for more information and is currently awaiting a response.