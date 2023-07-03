More sun and hot weather in the week ahead

Madison Reeve

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures will hover above 30°C this week in the Okanagan

"We are looking at a ridge building over southern B.C., so it's going to be pretty sunny skies. Temperatures are going to be rising as well. Overnight lows will be rising too. Everything seems to be slowly getting warmer and a lot of sun," said meteorologist Gregg Walters.

Monday will see a high of 28°C and mainly sunshine.

A full day of sun is in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of 30°C.

Wednesday and Thursday will climb to 33°C with sunshine.

Friday should be the warmest day of the week with a high of 34°C and sun.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Saturday with a high of 32°C.

A reminder to send in your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our reader gallery.