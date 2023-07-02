Kelowna mayor praised rapid response to wildfire on Knox Mountain

Photo: Cindy White Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas in front of city hall on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Kelowna’s mayor has high praise for everyone who jumped into action to deal with the wildfire emergency Saturday afternoon.

“It’s just amazing how quickly they were on it and how quickly we were able to have the planes here to start to also attack that fire,” said Mayor Tom Dyas on Sunday afternoon.

He was in downtown for the Canada Day celebrations when the fire broke out and saw the fire department, RCMP and other emergency responders quickly pull together.

“There was potentially 1,400 properties that were at risk. Homes for individuals that were at risk, who were expecting to enjoy Canada Day with a barbecue or other things, and that became very concerning for them on where it was going,” said Dyas. “I’m sincerely thankful on behalf of all of our citizens that they were able to work with that fire as quickly as they were able to.”

He also thanked Kelowna residents for cooperating with first responders.

Dyas says it was the right call to cancel the fireworks that had been planned for Saturday night at the waterfront. Discussions are underway on whether to reschedule the pyrotechnics show for later in the year.

“At lot of that will come down also to what the weather looks like over the next 30 or 60 days. If it continues to get drier and drier, those will have to come into those considerations. None of that discussion has happened just yet.”

Lighter winds Sunday are helping to hold the fire perimeter.

“We’re still dealing with flareups and burning tree roots which can cause ember-filled sink holes,” said Sandra Follack, Deputy Fire Chief, Kelowna Fire Department. “People and their pets must stay out of the area for the safety of themselves and to avoid interfering with our fire crews and potentially creating a new incident.”

Knox Mountain Park, including the path to Paul’s Tomb, remains closed until further notice. The City of Kelowna is reminding residents they are prohibited from entering the active fire zone. Failure to comply will result in an up to $500 fine.

An evacuation alert for properties in Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas will remain in place until Tuesday.