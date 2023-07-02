Wildfire on Knox Mountain did not grow overnight

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Aerial view of The Knox Mountain fire on Saturday, July 1, 2023

The wildfire that broke out on Knox Mountain Saturday afternoon did not grow overnight.

The latest update from the BC Wildfire Service, posted at 8:28 a.m. Sunday, says the fire is being held and remains at 6.5 hectares.

“Our personnel are now coordinating with the Kelowna Fire Department for a plan for today,” said fire information officer Aydan Coray. Two BCWS crews are currently on site.

Gusty winds fanned the flames that were clearly visible from the Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna. The wind did die down late in the evening.

“The crews worked through the evening and they were able to implement a fuel-free guard and wet lines. So, the water delivery system fully surrounding the fire last night by creating a full perimeter,” Coray notes.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

Evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation alerts Saturday night for properties in Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas. You can see the affected area here.

The City of Kelowna has closed Knox Mountain Park until further notice.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says residents on alert should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Some things to get ready include gathering key documents and medication, a list of key phone numbers, an evacuation plan including a plan for pets and animals, having a full tank of gas in the car and a 72-hour emergency kit.