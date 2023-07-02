Knox Mountain Park closed until at least Tuesday, Wildfire now under control

Photo: Cindy White A fire truck drives into Knox Mountain Park to join crews working to put out a fire that blazed across the mountain on Saturday. The park will be closed until at least Tuesday.

UPDATE 12:23 p.m.

The Knox Mountain Fire is now classified as under control by BC Wildfire Services.

The latest update from BCWS still has the fire at 6.5 hectares in size.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

Knox Mountain Park will be closed until at least Tuesday.

The Kelowna Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service continue to work to put out the fire that burned across part of the mountain Saturday.

“Currently, right now, we have a 20 pack of unit crew up top working really hard,” said Shaw Wudrich, assistant chief, Kelowna Fire Department. “We’re supplying them with water and we’re supporting them with a half dozen of our guys up top right now.”

Fire retardant still stains the hillside overlooking the base of Knox Mountain, but there are few other visible signs Sunday of the wildfire that blew up on Canada Day.

The evacuation alert for properties in Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas will remain in place until Tuesday.

Residents were out mowing their lawn, walking the dogs and jogging early Sunday morning.

One man, who lives on Rio Drive told Castanet it was very different Saturday afternoon. He could see plumes of smoke rising nearby and the whole area was covered in smoke.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Aerial view of The Knox Mountain fire on Saturday, July 1, 2023

UPDATE 9:02 a.m.

The wildfire that broke out on Knox Mountain Saturday afternoon did not grow overnight.

The latest update from the BC Wildfire Service, posted at 8:28 a.m. Sunday, says the fire is being held and remains at 6.5 hectares.

“Our personnel are now coordinating with the Kelowna Fire Department for a plan for today,” said fire information officer Aydan Coray. Two BCWS crews are currently on site.

Gusty winds fanned the flames that were clearly visible from the Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna. The wind did die down late in the evening.

“The crews worked through the evening and they were able to implement a fuel-free guard and wet lines. So, the water delivery system fully surrounding the fire last night by creating a full perimeter,” Coray notes.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

Evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation alerts Saturday night for properties in Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas. You can see the affected area here.

The City of Kelowna has closed Knox Mountain Park until further notice.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says residents on alert should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Some things to get ready include gathering key documents and medication, a list of key phone numbers, an evacuation plan including a plan for pets and animals, having a full tank of gas in the car and a 72-hour emergency kit.