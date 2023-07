Photo: Contributed

Canada Day fireworks in Kelowna have been cancelled.

After a wildfire broke out on Knox Mountain this afternoon with winds up to 40 kilometres an hour, the Kelowna RCMP can confirm that the firework show downtown tonight will not be happening.

Constable Michael Della-Paolera tells Castanet RCMP have been walking the beaches informing residents that the fireworks will no longer be moving forward.

Canada Day festivities are still happening throughout the downtown core.