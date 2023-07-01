Thousands take in Canada Day in Kelowna

Thousands upon thousands of people were downtown Kelowna on Saturday soaking in all the Canada Day festivities, so Castanet hit the streets to talk to locals about the big day.

“You can probably see and hear behind me, lots going on, lots more to come until 10 o’clock tonight when we shoot the fireworks," said Renata Mills of Festivals Kelowna.

"Wonderful activities, we've got three stages of entertainment, you can see tons of artisans, small businesses are here, grab your favourite treat in the food market. So much to see and do."

Meeting up with some new Canadian citizens walking along Water Street near the centre of the action, they had plenty to say about Canada's celebration in Kelowna.

“Wonderful Canada Day as we come every year. We walked around the arena and are just being cheerful,” said a local resident who was celebrating downtown with her daughter.

“It’s great! We love being Canadian! We are immigrants and we are Canadian citizens now, so that’s great. And we love coming downtown and coming to Folk Fest every year. And just coming and seeing all the other enthusiastic Canadians down here,” her daughter chimed in.

Everyone was all smiles downtown as the festivities run from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“Oh my goodness! Saturday, July 1, the sun is shining, the skies are blue. Is there a finer day for a mermaid like myself to emerge and meet new friends, play with the games, play with all the stations and meet all the friends… sing songs, hear music? It’s a great time! My favourite part about Canada Day is all the smiling faces and all the wonderful outfits. Everyone comes out in their Canada Day finery,” said another woman downtown.

Festivals Kelowna says they were expecting between 50,000 and 80,000 downtown on Canada Day.