Reader photos: Wildfire sparks on Knox Mountain

A wildfire started on Knox Mountain on Canada Day, sending a large plume of smoke into the sky.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, visible from across Kelowna.

BC Wildfire Service said it is sending personnel to assist Kelowna Fire Department as they fight the wildfire, which is estimated to be about 0.5 hectares in size.

Aircraft has been seen flying over the area, dropping retardant over the fire.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says local crews are also responding to the blaze.

These are some reader-submitted photos of the wildfire.

Send your photos and videos to [email protected]