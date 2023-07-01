Wildfire on Knox Mountain forces tactical evacuations

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the wildfire is now estimated at four hectares.

The air support on the fire appears to have made an impact. While the blaze is still classified as out of control, smoke and fire activity is lessening.

BCWS says the fire is suspected to be human caused.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP has confirmed tactical evacuations are underway near the wildfire burning on Knox Mountain.

A brief statement from police says several agencies are responding to the fire and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

“In order to keep everyone safe as fire suppressant teams are deployed and tactical evacuation efforts are underway, we are asking everyone to stay away from Knox Mountain area and the Magic Estate area," said Cpl. Judith Bertrand.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning on Knox Mountain is now three hectares in size.

Helicopters have joined air tankers in supporting ground crews on the fire.

In addition to Kelowna municipal firefighters, BCWS says they have a dozen ground personnel responding to the blaze.

UPDATE 3 p.m.

Air support from the BC Wildfire Service is now over the fire, dropping retardant on the edge of the fire.

The wind appears to be fuelling the fire and some flames are now visible from the city's North End.

Wind speed at the Kelowna International Airport is currently 40 km/h.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says local fire crews are responding to the wildfire on Knox Mountain.

Ground support from the BC Wildfire Service is also on the way.

The agency did not have any additional info available at this point, but Castanet is receiving reports that some tactical evacuations of homes very close to the fire in Magic Estates are taking place.

UPDATE: 2:21 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service is sending ground personnel to assist Kelowna Fire Department as they fight a fire which started at Knox Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started just before 2 p.m., sending clouds of smoke billowing into the sky.

BCWS estimates the fire is about 0.5 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL: 2:08 p.m.

A column of white and grey smoke can be seen rising from Knox Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

A number of Castanet readers have reported seeing the fire, with the smoke highly visible from across the city.

BC Wildfire Service estimates the fire is under a hectare in size.

Castanet has reached out to BCWS for more information, and a reporter is headed to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

