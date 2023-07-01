Smoke rises from fire at Knox Mountain

UPDATE: 2:21 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service is sending ground personnel to assist Kelowna Fire Department as they fight a fire which started at Knox Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started just before 2 p.m., sending clouds of smoke billowing into the sky.

BCWS estimates the fire is about 0.5 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL: 2:08 p.m.

A column of white and grey smoke can be seen rising from Knox Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

A number of Castanet readers have reported seeing the fire, with the smoke highly visible from across the city.

BC Wildfire Service estimates the fire is under a hectare in size.

Castanet has reached out to BCWS for more information.

Photo: Contributed