Evacuation orders downgraded to alerts, fire held at Knox Mountain

Photo: Brayden Ursel The Knox Mountain fire at 6:10 p.m.

UPDATE: 7:18 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts and will remain in effect for properties in Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas.

City of Kelowna has closed Knox Mountain Park until further notice.

BC Wildfire reports the Knox Mountain Fire is held, however, the fire remains active and is being monitored overnight by BC Wildfire and Kelowna fire crews.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says residents on alert should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Some things to get ready include gathering key documents and medication, a list of key phone numbers, an evacuation plan including a plan for pets and animals, having a full tank of gas in the car and a 72-hour emergency kit.

Visit cordemergency.ca/beprepared for more tips on how to get ready.

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has now classified the Knox Mountain fire as "held."

That means the fire is "not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions."

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

The Knox Mountain wildfire appears to be only smouldering now.

The fire is still classified as out of control, but quick action from ground crews with air support appears to have stopped the spread of the fire.

With winds remaining high—40 km/h at the Kelowna airport—crews will likely being staying on the fire well into the night. BC Wildfire Service air support has now left.

The latest update from BCWS pegs the fire at 6.5 hectares.

Evacuation orders are still in place. This story will be updated if they are lifted for the fire's classification is changed.

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says there are 448 properties in the Poplar Point and Knox Mountain area under evacuation order.

Another 988 properties are on alert just north. A full list of impacted streets and am interactive maps of the evacuation zone is here.

Fire activity appears to have died down considerably and there is far less smoke coming from the blaze. The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is still classified as out of control and evacuations orders remain in place.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.

Evacuees are being directed to self-register for Emergency Support Services and report to 1480 Sutherland Avenue (Salvation Army Kelowna Community Church).

The wildfire remains out of control, but crews appear to be making continued progress.

Wind at the Kelowna airport is now blowing at 35 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h.

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been issued to residents in the Knox Mountain and Poplar Point areas due to the wildfire.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says RCMP and COSAR are assisting with tactical evacuations in the areas of Poplar Point, north of Knox Mountain Park Drive, including Knox Mountain Park.

Another tactical evacuation is underway in Magic Estates, from Rio Drive south to Magic Estates Drive, in all areas west of Clifton Drive.

An evacuation alert is in place for the remainder of the Clifton Road area and the community of Wilden to Upper Canyon Drive north to Union Drive.

“Kelowna Fire Department crews are dealing with the priorities of the incident,” said CORD.

“An evaluation of the situation is underway and specific details will be released as they are confirmed and the map updated. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.”

New information will be released as it becomes available, said CORD.

An interactive map of evacuation areas is here.

Residents are being asked to stay away from the area. Those on the lake should also give helicopters room to bucket.

The Kelowna RCMP are working with our partners, the Kelowna Fire Dept and BC Wild Fire Service and we will provide an update for the residences affected by the Knox Mountain Fire. Please stay out of the area and if you’re on Okanagan Lake, stay clear of the water bombers. — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) July 1, 2023

Photo: CORD Red shows evacuation order area, orange is on evacuation alert.

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the wildfire is now estimated at four hectares.

The air support on the fire appears to have made an impact. While the blaze is still classified as out of control, smoke and fire activity is lessening.

BCWS says the fire is suspected to be human caused.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP has confirmed tactical evacuations are underway near the wildfire burning on Knox Mountain.

A brief statement from police says several agencies are responding to the fire and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

“In order to keep everyone safe as fire suppressant teams are deployed and tactical evacuation efforts are underway, we are asking everyone to stay away from Knox Mountain area and the Magic Estate area," said Cpl. Judith Bertrand.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning on Knox Mountain is now three hectares in size.

Helicopters have joined air tankers in supporting ground crews on the fire.

In addition to Kelowna municipal firefighters, BCWS says they have a dozen ground personnel responding to the blaze.

UPDATE 3 p.m.

Air support from the BC Wildfire Service is now over the fire, dropping retardant on the edge of the fire.

The wind appears to be fuelling the fire and some flames are now visible from the city's North End.

Wind speed at the Kelowna International Airport is currently 40 km/h.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says local fire crews are responding to the wildfire on Knox Mountain.

Ground support from the BC Wildfire Service is also on the way.

The agency did not have any additional info available at this point, but Castanet is receiving reports that some tactical evacuations of homes very close to the fire in Magic Estates are taking place.

UPDATE: 2:21 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service is sending ground personnel to assist Kelowna Fire Department as they fight a fire which started at Knox Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started just before 2 p.m., sending clouds of smoke billowing into the sky.

BCWS estimates the fire is about 0.5 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL: 2:08 p.m.

A column of white and grey smoke can be seen rising from Knox Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

A number of Castanet readers have reported seeing the fire, with the smoke highly visible from across the city.

BC Wildfire Service estimates the fire is under a hectare in size.

Castanet has reached out to BCWS for more information, and a reporter is headed to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Photo: Contributed