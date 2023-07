Photo: Contributed A police presence can be seen at Richter Street and Coopland Crescent in this image sent to Castanet by a reader on Saturday morning.

A police presence could be seen at Richter Street and Coopland Crescent on Saturday morning.

Videos sent to Castanet show several RCMP vehicles parked along Richter, with yellow tape set up near a townhouse complex.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP to find out more information.