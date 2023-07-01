city
Saturday, Jul 1
Happy Canada Day!
Kelowna  

Arrests made after Canada Day stabbing in Kelowna

Arrests made after stabbing

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

Kelowna police are investigating a stabbing that took place Saturday morning.

RCMP say they were called at 8 a.m. on July 1 for a report of a hurt man on Richter Street near Coopland Crescent. Officers arrived to find the man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and "suspects" were arrested. Police did not say exactly how many arrested were made.

“There is no reason to believe that the public is at risk,” said Cpl. Judith Bertrand of the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

Investigators say the stabbing was linked to a nearby home.

“The stabbing is believed to targeted and no other suspects are outstanding,” added Bertrand.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.”

If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

ORIGINAL 10:35 a.m.

A police presence could be seen at Richter Street and Coopland Crescent on Saturday morning.

Videos sent to Castanet show several RCMP vehicles parked along Richter, with yellow tape set up near a townhouse complex.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP to find out more information.

