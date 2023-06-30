Ferrari totalled in crash at Kelowna's Elks Stadium

Photo: Wayne Moore

A Ferrari was totalled in a crash Friday evening outside Kelowna’s Elk Stadium.

Witnesses say the black sports car crashed into a GMC truck parked outside the stadium on Recreation Avenue. The Ferrari was traveling well over the speed limit when it crashed, said witnesses.

A male driver of the Ferrari, which was bearing Alberta plates, walked away from the crash with minor scrapes and bruises. A female passenger was taken to hospital, although the ambulance left the scene without sirens on.

The truck that the Ferrari crashed into belongs to a baseball player who was playing at the nearby diamond. It likely prevented the Ferrari from hitting a tree or a person on the sidewalk.

Crews were in clearing stages of the crash by 5:45 p.m.

Police at the scene refused to comment. Castanet will request more info from RCMP.

The Kelowna Falcons are scheduled to play the Kamloops Northpaws at Elk Stadium tonight at 6:35 p.m. and the area was busy at the time of the crash.