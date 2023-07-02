Kelowna Chamber of Commerce brings aboard operations director with plenty of experience

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has hired an operations director with plenty of experience.

Colleen Clark will join the chamber this month. She comes to Kelowna after serving as the CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and president of BC Chamber Executives. She was also the treasurer of the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada.

“Colleen brings a depth of chamber specific management skills to our staff as well as many years experience dealing with the myriad of issues which chambers work through every day, from policy to staff management, financial details and most importantly, immediate and experienced support for our staff, board and members across our one-thousand-member professional business association,” Kelowna chamber CEO Dan Rogers said in a press release.

Clark is looking forward to her new role in the Okanagan.

“I have always admired the fantastic work the staff and board of the Kelowna chamber have achieved over the last few years,” Clark said. “These are big shoes to fill, but I’m certainly looking forward to moving to Kelowna and getting into all things chamber again by joining the team to work on the chamber’s projects and the growth of our business community.”