Canadian Tire's Jumpstart program accepting donations to get kids moving

Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart program helps thousands of children get involved in sports, and the Kelowna branch is busy with its current fundraising push.

The national campaign was founded in 2005, and since they 2,301 Kelowna children have benefited. That includes 309 in 2022 alone. All the money that is collected through the Kelowna store stays in Kelowna, and the same goes for the location in West Kelowna.

“I’m happy with our team for continuing to raise the bar for donation dollars,” Canadian Tire Kelowna general manager John Gilbert said in a press release. “I’m happy that all the funds raised in Kelowna help children in Kelowna.”

The Kelowna store’s fundraising goal for this year is $7,000. In the past it has donated to organizations like the YMCA and Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

Canadian Tire Kelowna associate Patrick Marsico knows how expensive sports registration and equipment can get.

“I absolutely love that all the proceeds that we collect stay in our local community,” Marsico says. “I have a younger sister who loves to play an assortment of different sports throughout the year, and I can see a single parent who might struggle to make ends meet as well as finding ways to pay and raise funds for the enrolment, equipment and travelling costs of any sport.

“A program like Jumpstart can be so important to help so many different families who want the best for their kids, but just have to work so hard to make it a reality.”

West Kelowna’s fundraising goal in 2023 is $5,000. Last year it supported Julia’s Junction, an inclusive playground.

Funds donated in the store will go specifically towards into each location’s goal. The national Jumpstart donation page can be found here.