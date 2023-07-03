WeBC offering free webinar to teach female small business owners how to sell to government

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna-based WeBC has joined with Procurement Assistance Canada to launch a new initiative aimed at helping businesses become suppliers for the federal government.

The collaboration seeks to demystify the process of selling to the Government of Canada, which is the country’s largest buyer. A significant portion of those goods and services are purchased from small and medium-sized businesses.

The free four-part webinar, called Bidding on Government Contracts: Tips for Small Businesses, will begin on July 13 and run until Aug. 24.

The initiative includes a series of interactive sessions offering step-by-step guidance on bidding strategies, understanding the array of products and services procured by the government and how to avoid common bidding pitfalls. The sessions are designed to cater to businesses of all sizes and types, including sole proprietorships, partnerships and corporations.

WeBC’s entrepreneur in residence, Cathy Burrell, will facilitate the series, while panelists include Barry Payne, a socio-economic entrepreneur, David Kim, a growth engineer for entrepreneurs from the Business Development Bank of Canada, Sarah Anne Hrycenko, a deaf MBA candidate at Royal Roads University, and Stephanie Waters from Procurement Assistance Canada.

More information about the series can be found here.