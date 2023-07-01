Accelerate Okanagan one of nine members of BC's Technology Ecosystems Network

Photo: Contributed

Accelerate Okanagan has formed an alliance with other innovation hubs in B.C.

Kelowna’s technology business accelerator is part of a new group known as BC’s Technology Ecosystems Network. It features nine members whose goal is to “leverage their diverse and dynamic regional ecosystems into one powerful network that supports transformative company building” across the province.

BCTEN plans to build upon Innovate BC’s BC Accelerator Network, which Accelerate Okanagan has been part of for the last 10 years.

“The founding members of BCTEN recognize that fostering a truly vibrant innovation ecosystem demands a comprehensive approach,” said BCTEN chairman Dan Gunn, who is also CEO of Victoria Innovation, Advanced Technology and Entrepreneurship Council, or VIATEC. “From nurturing nascent ideas to empowering scale-ups and supporting not-for-profit hubs, we believe that an inclusive strategy encompassing skills development, connections, access to capital, community engagement, best practice sharing, joint initiatives and beyond are pivotal to achieving long-lasting success.”

Other members of BCTEN are [email protected], Foresight Canada, Hubspace, Innovation Island, Kootenay Association for Science and Technology (KAST), New Ventures BC, SFU VentureLabs and VIATEC.