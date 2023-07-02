Okanagan tech base hires legal mind and angel summit investor as interim CEO

Photo: Contributed

Carollynn Schafer has been named Accelerate Okanagan’s interim chief executive officer.

Schafer is taking over for Brea Lake, who is going on a 14-month maternity leave as she welcomes her second child. Schafer has been the lead investor in the Okanagan Angel Summit and is a general partner for Okanagan Women’s Mentoring and Angel Network.

“I am thrilled to be working even closer with AO team over the next year as interim CEO and am looking forward to continuing the momentum of Accelerate Okanagan and growth of the Okanagan tech community,” Schafer said in a press release.

Schafer started out as a privacy and technology lawyer in Manitoba before moving to the Okanagan in 2010. She got involved in the tech scene and eventually threw her support behind the Okanagan Angel Summit in 2019.

“I have attended, judged, and spoken at various pitch competitions and investment summits across Canada,” she said. “One of my favourite aspects of angel investing is learning about and being involved in the various organizations and communities across the country that are working to support entrepreneurs.”

Schafer has facilitated investor training for the last two Okanagan Angel Summits.

“I am passionate about our local tech ecosystem and enjoy connecting with people who have shared interests in supporting the growth of the sector,” she said.

Accelerate Okanagan is a Kelowna-based non-profit that supports entrepreneurs, particularly in the tech sector.