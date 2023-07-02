Select past students, staff at Okanagan College warned six months after cyberattack

Photo: Screenshot Screenshot of Vice Society ransomware group's darkweb page.

Six months after a cyberattack hobbled Okanagan College, a number of past students and staff are just now being told their information has been compromised.

Registered letters sent out to some past students and staff on June 19 is informing recipients that sensitive information such as SIN and personal health numbers, legal matters, financial information and more may have been compromised in the January attack.

The school says a “detailed and time-intensive investigative process remains ongoing.”

“We have determined that the sensitive information of some, but not all, current and former staff, students and other users of Okanagan college services has been impacted. You are receiving this notice because you have been identified in this group,” reads the letter.

A June 2023 notice on the college’s website confirms that the school “is extending credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to an additional group of individuals mostly comprised of some of our former staff and former students.”

It is not clear exactly how many letters have gone out in the latest wave.

“These letters are not being sent to anyone who was a current student or employee in January 2023,” the school notice continued, adding current students and employees have already been notified and can continue to access credit monitoring and identity theft services.

The cyberattck on January 9 was carried out by international ransomware The Vice Society. The group gained access to the college’s systems and claimed to obtain a massive quantity of personal information.

When the school refused to pay the ransom, the group published the information on the dark web.

The June letter to past students and staff urges them to take “immediate action,” something frustrating to a former student who reached out to Castanet.

“I could've changed information months ago if I would've known,” the student said.