Coroner's jury calls for better training of municipal RCMP jail cell staff after Kelowna death

Photo: Obituary photo Edward James Waddell

A coroner’s inquest jury, looking into the 2017 death of a man who died while in police custody at the Kelowna RCMP detachment’s holding cells, says independent oversight and better training are needed for municipal lock-up staff.

The recommendations are two of seven delivered by the jury that looked into the death of Edward James Waddell, who died on April 1, 2017.

The 40-year-old Kelowna man died of what was recorded as an accidental fentanyl overdose while serving a weekend in the cells as part of an intermittent sentence for a previous crime. It’s believed Waddell snuck the drugs into the jail when he was booked in.

The afternoon before his death, Waddell was taken into custody after he crashed his car into a tree on McCulloch Road. Paramedics on the scene believed he was under the influence of drugs at the time.

He was taken to the RCMP detachment, where he later complained of neck pain and was taken to Kelowna General Hospital’s emergency department and was checked by a doctor. The doctor testified Waddell did not appear to be under the influence of drugs at that time. He was then taken back to the RCMP detachment cells and booked in to serve his weekend in jail.

The next day, he died in his cell despite the efforts of paramedics.

The coroner’s jury, in addition to calling for formal training and certification of municipal lock-up staff through the Justice Institute of B.C., including recognition of drug impairment, and establishment of independent oversight of municipal lock-up staff, also called for the practice of prisoners serving intermittent sentences in municipal detachments, rather than prisons, to stop.

Those three recommendations were directed at the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

For the RCMP, it had four recommendations:

• Investigate modern technologies to assist lock-up staff to monitor the health and well-being of prisoners held in custody in municipal cells, including technology to monitor vital signs.

• Expand the practice of providing on-site RCMP “cell CEOs” to supervise cell block operations.

• Enhance training on procedures relating to thorough searches when booking prisoners to include reviews of cells logs and other information to determine in more comprehensive searches are required.

• Establish a standardized procedure for officers to conduct appropriate searches when an individual is believed to be impaired.

The coroner’s inquest, held in Kelowna earlier this month, heard testimony fentanyl was found wrapped in tinfoil in Waddell's sock following his death. He was searched, but only to the point of stripping down to his underwear, when he was booked into the cells to serve his weekend in jail.

RCMP Staff Sgt. John Jordan testified at the inquest he was working at the detachment when Waddell died, and spoke about reviewing surveillance footage of Waddell's cell following his death. The cell surveillance video showed Waddell waking up at about 9:30 a.m. the morning after he was booked in, using the toilet, spending time washing his hands in the sink and then crawling back into bed at about 10 a.m.

Jordan said he last saw Waddell move at about 10:10 a.m. and paramedics were called into the cell at about 2 p.m.

“I have a rough idea of the autopsy results etc.,” said Jordon on the witness stand. “The inference I would draw from this is he retrieved something when he was on the toilet, washed it off and took it to bed with him, (and) turned his back to the camera.

“He had his back turned to the camera when he was laying there and my thoughts are he possibly ingested it then and probably that's how he met his untimely demise. That would be the inference. That's with the benefit of hindsight.”

Police were aware of Waddell's history of drug abuse and he had previously been caught with drugs while in custody.

Jordan added he did not believe anyone brought the drugs into the jail and gave them to Waddell.

The coroner’s inquest was also told on its first day there are strict rules about searches of prisoners in Canada and strip searches and cavity searches both require special authorization to perform and not routine.

While the detachment was short-staffed on the day of Waddell’s death due to a homicide in Kelowna just hours before, Jordan testified he did not feel more staff on site would have saved Waddell’s life.

“There weren't enough 'horses,’ so to speak, to effectively manage everything, but that's from a policing point of view,” he said. “As far as what happened to Mr. Waddell, I don't think having extra bodies would have made a big difference,” he said.

A coroner’s inquest does not assign blame. It determines what happened and makes recommendations to help prevent it from happening again.