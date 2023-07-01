Attempted smash-and-grab at Kelowna vape store

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna vape shop is sharing surveillance footage of an attempted smash-and-grab early Thursday morning.

The front door of Vape Street Okanagan on Banks Road was smashed by a group of three youth just before 3 a.m.

Store owner Natalie Lakovic says this is the second time the window on the front door has been smashed.

"It's unfortunate that the government makes us have the frosted window so people can't see inside, (if they could) they'd see we have bars and we're fully stocked with cameras inside and outside."

The security video shows three youth with their faces covered and wearing hoodies and head coverings approach the shop. One throws something at the front door and they appear to rush the door, throwing themselves against the glass and the security bars.



"They smashed the glass thinking they're gonna get through the front door and then they're caught with a gate. They tried to push through the gate, one obviously hurt his arm pretty bad whether he cut himself on the glass or just got banged up because they tried to ram through the gate. They're never gonna get in, but they cause damage constantly," Lakovic said.

Switch 2 Vapes on Louie Drive in West Kelowna suffered a similar fate Saturday night just after midnight. The suspects in both cases appeared to be youth and wore their backpacks in a unique, backwards way, in both cases. In Westbank, the suspects got away with merchandise.

Lakovic says won't file an insurance claim to replace the door so will eat the $500 cost of replacing the front door glass.

"The last few months, the amount of stuff (theft) that we've encountered has just skyrocketed. I don't know what's going on in Kelowna. But we've had a ton of theft happen, people coming in taking product and running out the door with it — even when we're open — lots of theft," Lakovic said.