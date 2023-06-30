Townhouse burns on Kelowna's Burtch Road

Photo: Brayden Ursel

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

A townhouse unit appears to have sustained major damage in the fire at 2175 Burtch Road.

A room above the garage of the home appears to be nearly gutted by fire. Crews have now knocked down the fire, but some smoke is still coming from the structure.

Numerous firefighters, police and paramedics are at the scene.

More to come…

ORIGINAL 1:15 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is dealing with a blaze at a townhouse complex of Burtch Road.

Crews were called to the Columbus Gardens development at 2175 Burtch Road shortly before 1 p.m. for a structure fire. Smoke was seen coming from the complex as firefighters arrived.

Burtch Road is currently closed while crews work.

Castanet has a reporter en route to the scene and will update.