New cidery proposed for Lake Country's Dorenberg Orchards

Photo: District of Lake Country Looking south at proposed cidery location

A proposal by the owners of Dorenberg Orchards to construct a cidery and tasting room will come before Lake Country council Tuesday.

Owners of the properties at 1919 and 1983 Goldie Road are looking to secure a development permit for the project. If successful, they would be free to then apply for a building permit.

The proposal before council is for a two storey cidery with production facilities on the ground floor and tasting room on the upper floor at 1919 Goldie Road.

An outdoor patio, parking lot and driveway are also part of the proposal.

The agricultural properties are within the municipality's Commercial and Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Resource Conservation Development Permit Area and, according to a staff report the proposal "substantially meets" the applicable guidelines of the development permit area.

Staff indicate the properties in question are designated with a future land use of agricultural within the OCP. They are surrounded by Agricultural Land Reserve properties with the exception of two rural residential lots directly to the south.

"The properties are not within the Urban Containment Boundary therefore a proposal for a cidery is encouraged within the farming community by diversifying the economy of the agricultural properties," the staff report states.

Two properties are currently being used as part of an apple orchard. At the present time there are no structures on 1919 Goldie Road.