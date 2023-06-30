Bike valet pilot program launches downtown Kelowna

The City of Kelowna and the RCMP met downtown on Friday to launch the city’s new bike valet pilot program, which they hope will help reduce theft in the city this summer.

“This is an exciting day for Kelowna," said mayor Tom Dyas. "It’s a very busy weekend that we are going into, but the announcement of the bike valet, that there is no cost to use the bike valet for our citizens is a great story."

Dyas said a network of bike lanes in Kelowna have been established, but concerns about theft have prevented people from using their bicycles. He said between 500 and 700 bikes are stolen in Kelowna each year and the bike valet will give riders better peace of mind.

"Allow them to park their bike knowing it will be supervised and be there for them when they come back," he said.

The pilot program at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street has room for up to 70 bikes this weekend, but they have more racks and more space if needed.

Kelowna community safety advisor Brock Tracey says all cyclists need to do is ride up on their bike and receive a ticket with a number.

"You can enjoy downtown amenities, and when you come back you just hand in your number and you get your bike back,” said Brock Tracey, community safety advisor for the City of Kelowna.

The Kelowna and Area Cycling Coalition will have two staff at all times, along with city staff, monitoring the bikes.

"We also have a locking mechanism, so once the bikes are secured on the racks, they’re going to be locked by cables, so we’re really going to reinforce it so people are comfortable leaving their bikes with us," Tracey said.

The pilot project will run on weekends right through summer, wrapping up in early September. If the project is successful, it could become a full-time program moving forward.