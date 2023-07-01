RCMP urge safety after busy week for Underwater Recovery Team

Photo: RCMP/URT file photo

With the first long weekend of summer here, and rising temperatures, people are flocking to the water.

But all that summer fun comes with an increased risk of drowning.

The BC Coroners Service says there have been 30 suspected drowning deaths in Okanagan Lake between 2012 and 2022. That is more than double the number of deaths at Harrison Lake, the second most deadly lake during that time.

Across the province, there were 86 suspected drowning deaths in B.C. in 2022, including 31 in the Interior Health region. An average of 75 people drown in B.C. every year, according to the BC Injury Research Prevention Unit, with young males and kids under 5 at the highest risk.

In the event of a fatal drowning where the victim is not recovered right away, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is called in. The team is especially busy in the summer. Last week the team recovered a body from Okanagan Lake and two others from Stump Lake.

The effort on June 27 to recover the body of Laticia Watson, who crashed into Okanagan Lake on June 9 off Westside Road, was a massive undertaking.

Unfortunately, it took 18 days to recover her because the truck she was driving came to rest down a steep embankment in 140 feet of water.

A specialized RCMP dive team had to be assembled from across the province before the truck could be re-floated and her body recovered.

"I feel for the family," said West Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Greg Woodcox, who was on the scene during the recovery process.

There are more than 70 RCMP dive-trained officers across the country, assigned to a variety of units from general duty to federal policing. Only a few are full-time divers, while the rest have other duties as well.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team attends approximately 300 operational calls a year, and they can range in length from a day to a week or more.

"A call-out can happen any time of day or night, and when it does, members from across the province—sometimes from across the country—respond," said William Nadeau, a dive rescue specialist with the Canadian Coast Guard and an underwater recovery diver and marine investigator with the RCMP.

"This is not a nine-to-five job and each operation is as unique as the last. When dive team members leave their home units, their colleagues fill in and take on extra duties, often working with minimum crews to keep the communities they serve safe—every recovery mission is a team effort."

West Kelowna resident Mary Mann watched the recovery process for Watson's body and truck and was taken aback by the size of the operation.

"I don't know if you realize how many people, it took to do this recovery and the amount of gear that they packed for this recovery mission. My guess is it was 12- 16 highly skilled rescue members, RCMP and four boats. It went off like a well-oiled machine," Mann described.

"As they left the marina, I said a prayer for their safety and the successful recovery ahead," she continued.

"I can not imagine what they had to deal with this day. Just a huge thank you for the job you do, giving closure to this family. It takes a very special person to be able to do this kind of work."

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping they won't need the Underwater Recovery Team's resources this weekend and is urging safety on the water.

"Beware of fatigue, sun, wind and boat motion. All can dull your senses and impair fine motor skills and judgment," said Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Police added that racing boats on the lake are also a major contributor to injuries and fatalities.