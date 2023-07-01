Charity gala aims to raise $125K for Lake Country community health centre

Photo: Lake Country Health

Lake Country Health will host its second annual gala later this year in support of local healthcare.

Set for Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at O’Rourke Family Estate Winery, the Shine a Light Gala is aiming to raise $125,000 to support Lake Country Health’s programs and services as well as a community health centre.

The registered charity, first founded in 1982, has been advocating to bring a community health centre to Lake Country since 2014 and recently received approval from the Ministry of Health and Interior Health. The group’s website says they are currently in search of a clinical location and hope to open as soon as possible.

“We are thrilled to host our second annual Shine the Light Gala at the newly built O’Rourke Family Estate Winery” says Lake Country Health board director Maeann Effa.

“This event offers a unique opportunity for guests to experience one of B.C.’s most talked about venues, but more importantly to learn about the invaluable and exciting work we are doing to increase essential health care services in Lake Country. By attending this gala, attendees will not only have an incredible evening but also contribute to the betterment of our community.”

Attendees will get the chance to chat with a local wine expert, take in the breath-taking views and bid on gifts donated by local businesses. Tickets are on sale now and include a welcome cocktail and appetizers, a three-course meal with O’Rourke’s award-winning wines, and stellar entertainment for the evening. Early-bird pricing is available until July 7.

“Lake Country Health is committed to serving our community through our ever-growing programs around mental health, elder care and community outreach and education, in addition to the development of a Community Health Center in Lake Country. In addition, Lake Country Health is the regional leader in caregiver support programming which impacts over one million people in B.C.” Effa said

“We are raising funds to be able to continue delivering our critical services in Lake Country and build a Community Health Centre. The Health Centre will integrate primary care services alongside community programs and social services all in one facility,” Effa continued.

“The CHC will complement and extend the incredible services currently offered by our organization and we are doing significant fundraising to achieve this milestone.”

Not able to attend but still want to get involved? Contact Lake Country Health to learn about volunteer and board opportunities, or visit www.lakecountryhealth.ca/donate to donate.