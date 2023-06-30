Province urges fire safety this long weekend

Photo: Rob Gibson

The Ministry of Forests is urging residents, travellers and campers to use caution and remain vigilant to prevent fires while enjoying the outdoors over the Canada Day long weekend.

People need to follow fire bans and restrictions, and should be prepared for wildfires by having an emergency plan in place while staying informed as conditions change. Warm summer temperatures combined with drought conditions increase the chance of wildfire throughout the BC.

Campfires remain banned in all Central Okanagan municipalities, with exception of provincial parks. Fire danger is currently high in the region.

Campfires are allowed elsewhere on Crown land, but people are urged to be careful.

What to know about campfires this time of year:

While campfires are allowed in some areas of the province that fall under the BC Wildfire Service's jurisdiction, people should check with local governments and other authorities, such as BC Parks, to see if burning restrictions or bylaws are in effect.

Keep campfires no larger than 0.5 metres high or 0.5 metres wide.

Never light a campfire or keep it burning in windy conditions.

Weather can change quickly, and wind may carry embers to other flammable material. Never leave a campfire unattended.

Have a shovel or at least eight litres of water available to properly extinguish a campfire.

Make sure the ashes are cool to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

Additional precautions:

Anyone riding an all-terrain vehicle on or within 300 metres of forested land or rangeland must have a spark arrestor installed on the vehicle.

To help reduce wildfire risks, check the condition of the muffler, regularly clear buildups of grass or other vegetation from hot spots, stay on dirt paths and avoid tall grass and weeds.

Dispose of smoking materials responsibly and ensure they are completely extinguished.