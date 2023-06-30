Police recover stolen boat in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say a 21-foot Regal boat reported stolen Thursday has been located.

The boat, and trailer used to transport it, were stolen from the 800 block of Academy Way.

Police provided no other details except to thanks both residents and businesses who assisted in searching for the boat and trailer.

ORIGINAL 8:50 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen boat and trailer.

The stolen boat is described as a 21-foot 1998 beige Regal with a green stripe around the hull which was being transported on a dual axle trailer.

The boat and trailer were stolen Thursday, June 29th, 2023, from the 800 block of Academy Way but the owner did not know the licence plate of the trailer. It is registered in Alberta and carries the registration number AB3386936 on both sides of the bow.



"It's important to keep key information such as license plate numbers, serial numbers, and distinctive descriptions of your belongings. These details can assist the police in locating and returning stolen property," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP.

RCMP is urging anyone with dash camera footage or who witnessed any suspicious activity on the night of June 29th to contact (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-36789.