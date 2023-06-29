Vehicle fire on Gordon Drive quickly doused

Contributed Kristina Albright

A vehicle fire on Gordon Drive might cause traffic delays Thursday evening.

Kristina Albright lives close by and says she heard a bang and tire squeal from her house around 7:30 p.m.

She and her husband could see what looked to be a vehicle on fire. They grabbed an extinguisher and biked down to the road to see if they could help.

Albright says the vehicle on fire was on Gordon Drive, just past Lanfranco Road.

They arrived on scene to see a car burning with small flames, which she says quickly grew too large to approach and try to put out.

Albright says emergency crews are now on scene, and that fire was the first to arrive. She says the fire has since been extinguished.

Video of the scene show at least two vehicles involved in the crash. Albright says she saw police and ambulance arrive soon after the fire fighters.

Photo: Kristina Albright