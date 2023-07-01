Tourism season expected to break records in Thompson Okanagan

Tourism is in full swing in the Thompson-Okanagan and operators are expecting a very busy next two months.

Kelowna International Airport director Phillip Elchitz says passenger counts are currently about 96 per cent of last summer's figures, but the airport expects to exceed those in August.

“It’s very busy this summer. We have a lot of seats, we have destinations that we didn’t offer even pre-pandemic, and air travel is really starting to bounce back," he said, adding the growth is exciting.

"Not only are we seeing strong demand for outbound travel now, but we’re starting to really see a lot of inbound travel now, people coming in from other areas, using the resorts, using the facilities here, so getting that balance back is really important for us.”

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association says they expect to see 7.4 million tourists come through the region this year, which would be a 12 per cent increase from 2022.

“I think the interest rates and worries about the economy are also keeping some people at home and a little bit closer to home. I think we’ll still see a strong domestic market," said Ellen Walker-Matthews of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, noting the Calgary Stampede is expecting record numbers this year.

“They’re anticipating 1.5 million people, which would be the most they’ve ever had. And over my time living in the region, when that ends it’s like the floodgates open and everybody heads to our region, so I think there’s a lot of good markers for a very strong summer ahead," Walker-Matthews said.

With big visitor numbers expected, the Downtown Kelowna Association has expanded its Meet Me on Bernard pedestrian walkway just in time for the Canada Day long weekend.

“All indications are it’s going to be the biggest summer of tourism in a long time," said DKA executive director Mark Burley.

The 100 and 200 block of Bernard has been closed since the May Long weekend, but that closure is expanding to the 300 block on Canada Day.

"We’ve provided these outdoor parks or walkways we should say for people to walk and come down and enjoy the patios the restaurants and businesses have. I imagine they’ll be packed this weekend."