'Pretty Not Bad' now open in old Kelowna Bad Tattoo location

Madison Reeve

Calling all sports fans and craft beer lovers!

Pretty Not Bad, formerly known as Bad Tattoo Pizzeria & Brewery, is now officially open. The location at 740 Clement Avenue was purchased by the Salt and Brick Group in January 2023 and has now relaunched with a new brand.

This new unconventional venue offers a focus on sports, a culinary experience, and culture.

"It was our goal to bring a new brand to life, and we found the ability to bring a little something different to Kelowna. Sports is the focus, mental health the cause, and Pretty Not Bad the name," said James Addington, managing partner.

Addington mentioned that the menu is brand new.

"We have 24 beer taps, and we have turned a few of them into cocktails on tap as well as some great cider. The rib platter is probably my favourite, and we always have some pizza available too," he said.

Pretty Not Bad will offer a range of beers, cocktails, and food with a focus on creativity and innovation.

The venue offers multiple HD screens to catch a game, as well as retro sports memorabilia and photos displayed throughout the entire restaurant.

Pretty Not Bad is open daily from Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information, visit prettynotbadylw.com.