KF Centre for Excellence unveils newest jet, 1962 CF-104D Starfighter

KF Centre for Excellence has unveiled the latest addition to its aircraft collection.

Castanet first reported on a sighting of an F-104 Starfighter at KF Aerospace earlier this month. The plane was spotted covered in plastic, but has now been refurbished and unveiled in its glory.

"After much anticipation and speculation, the KF Centre for Excellence is pleased to (finally) officially announce the acquisition of a 1962 CF-104D Starfighter," said KF Centre for Excellence director Paula Quinn.

"We feel truly lucky to have been able to acquire this piece of Canadian military aviation history. This is an aircraft that holds a special place in the hearts of many veterans and aviation enthusiasts alike, and we are incredibly excited to bring it back to Canada, recognize its contributions, and be a part of its next chapter."

This CF-104D Starfighter was built in Canada by the Canadair company, under license from Lockheed, now Lockheed Martin. This two-seater training aircraft was capable of reaching Mach 2 and was flown for over ten years by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The KF Centre for Excellence acquired the jet in 2022, before that it served with the test squadron at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake from 1962 until 1973, when it was sold by the RCAF to the Norwegian Air Force.

The jet was sold to a California museum in 1984 and the CF-104D spent the next 10-plus years in the United States under several private owners.

"From 1996 until its acquisition by the KF Centre for Excellence in 2022, it had been privately owned and based in Mesa, Arizona," says Quinn.

The plane had been flown approximately 200 hours over the past two decades and was still in near-airworthy condition, but despite that, the jet was shipped to Kelowna on two flatbed trucks—with one truck carrying the main fuselage and the other carrying the wings and miscellaneous parts.

The team at KF is currently hard at work restoring the aircraft bolt by bolt, "any part big or small that looks even remotely questionable will be replaced or repaired by our expert team, in an effort to restore it to an airworthy state. As one can imagine, this process will take some time," Quinn says.

Once the jet is restored to an airworthy state it will be repainted back to its original RCAF paint job in order to recognize and pay tribute to the pilots who flew CF-104 Starfighters.

Quinn says some of the pilots who used to fly this jet live right here in the Okanagan Valley so they tracked down as many as they could and invited them to observe the arrival of the Starfighter earlier this month, which was an emotional experience for all in attendance.



"It means so much to us to see the looks on the faces of these veterans. It reminds us why we do what we do, and why it is so crucial to preserve Canadian aviation history," says Quinn.