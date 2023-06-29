Golfers take a swing at ALS in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed (L) Deryl Priebe (R) Taylen Priebe

A Kelowna man and his grandson managed to get in 87 holes over almost 18 hours at Black Mountain Golf Course to help raise money for the PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.

"They golfed the whole day, unfortunately, they got pulled off because of weather at one point but it's nonstop golf generally, weather permitting," says Wendy Toyer spokesperson for the ALS Society of BC.

The pair started golfing at 4 a.m. on June 26 and didn't stop until 9:45 p.m.

"Great day; the golfers were very kind, let us play thru and loved the cause," says 72-year-old Deryl Priebe. "Missed getting our full 100 holes played; a thunderstorm created a lengthy delay. Our funds raised are being tripled by some supports."

Throughout the province, golf professionals have been participating in the 18th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS, presented by Pacific Blue Cross. Golfers have been swinging the sticks from sunrise to sunset as they golf as many holes as possible to raise funds and awareness for people living with ALS.

Golf professionals Lee Alarie and Josh Johnston of Gallagher's Canyon Golf Club also took part in the event. They started the day at 4:30 a.m. and golfed until 10 p.m., hitting 100 holes.

"The highlight of the special fundraising efforts was raising over $5K for the ALS society; big thank you to our membership for all the support," Alarie says.

ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically, the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

"You know what's amazing about this particular event, it started 17 years ago, with one golfer, and now we've got over 130 golfers and every year I always ask, can I count on your next year and no one has ever told me no," says Toyer.

The event has been going on for 17 years and there have been 17 hole-in-ones over the years as well.

"It's quite exciting because the more competitive golfers they will golf at a speed of about an hour a round and most of them shoot par. I'm a golfer so this kind of stuff really excites me," Toyer says.

Over that time they've raised over $2.6M for ALS.

"You know, sometimes events run their course. This one just continues to gain momentum and more and more of the golf professionals that are members of the BC PGA are signing on. And they're bringing their junior members and their associate members and it's just a really positive event," Toyer says.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families.

For more information on how to support your local golf professionals or to donate, click here.