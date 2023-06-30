Ukrainian newcomer opens unique food store in The District on Bernard

Cindy White

A year ago she fled the war in Ukraine with her two children. Now, she’s the owner/operator a new business in Kelowna showcasing the flavours of her homeland.

Tetiana Kopets chose Canada Day for the grand opening of her store Ready To Cook, in The District on Bernard. It offers flash-frozen Ukrainian dishes like perogies, pies, cabbage rolls and borscht.

Tetiana understands the challenges of juggling a busy schedule while trying to get dinner on the table.

“My previous life was very busy and I understand when you’re back at home and you don’t have time. At the same time, you want to prepare food for your family and this food you will prepare at home. It’s ready to cook.”

The store’s kitchen is surrounded by glass, so that shoppers can see the dishes being prepared. It’s a popular model in Europe that started in Ukraine.

“For me, I prefer to see how it works,” Tetiana explains. “You can see it’s clean and what we put inside.”

In a tip of her chef’s hat to her new home, Tetiana says the wooden top of the large work tables in the kitchen are made from Canadian maple.

She will be serving samples of Ready To Cook specialities along with Okanagan wine during Saturday’s grand opening from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.