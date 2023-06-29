Kelowna dog unresponsive after sitting in hot car for hours

Photo: BC SPCA File photo

A Kelowna dog became unresponsive Monday after it sat cooking in a parked vehicle for 2.5 hours this week.

RCMP say they were called on Monday just after 5 p.m. for a report of a dog inside a hot vehicle that was parked roadside in the 1000 block of Sunset Drive in Kelowna.

Witnesses say the dog had been in the car since 3:30 p.m.

An RCMP officer arrived on scene and confirmed the dog was unresponsive.

Police say the officer determined that it would be unreasonable to delay getting the dog out. The temperature outside was 30 C and well over 40 C inside the car. The officer broke the drivers-side window and roused the dog with water.

The dog’s owner and BCSPCA officers arrived on scene shortly after with the owner issued a $100 fine for endangering an animal.

“This is a reminder that pets can not handle the summer heat and are at risk when inside a hot car. The RCMP will make it a priority to respond as quickly as possible, but would rather see the problem addressed though prevention before an animal is put into a potentially fatal situation”, says Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP.

What to do if you see a dog in distress in a parked vehicle:

Note the license plate and vehicle information and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately

Call to report the hot dog in car situation if no owner is found or when animal is suffering symptoms of heatstroke.

During daytime, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., call the Kelowna SPCA at 250-861-7722 and in an emergency, call 9-1-1 for RCMP attendance.

It is illegal for members of the public to break a window to access the vehicle themselves; only RCMP and BCSPCA constables can lawfully enter a vehicle.