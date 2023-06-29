'Bad for business': Kelowna community safety director says annual crime stats skewed, unfair

Photo: Wayne Moore Community safety director, Darren Caul

Yearly crime stats "present a very skewed and unfair picture of our city."

That is according to Darren Caul, Kelowna community safety director, during a breakfast presentation to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

Every summer, Statistics Canada produces a report analyzing the Crime Severity Index among the country's 36 Census Metropolitan Areas which includes Kelowna.

Last year, stats showed the Kelowna CMA was the leader in terms of crime rate and second to Lethbridge in CSI.

"Candidly, I am of the view it is given too much weight and attention," said Caul.

"I can tell you the report coming out this summer based on the 2022 data, before we started seeing recent improvements, will unfortunately read similar to the headlines last year, and that's not helpful."

"We know that is bad for business."

Caul told those in attendance that the report gives scores weighted to different crimes based on severity, suggesting some assaults are scored lower than fraud through the Canada Revenue Agency.

He says the stats also do not take into account the more than two million tourists who visit the city each year.

"I don't want to be misunderstood, this is not about blaming our tourists for crime, it's about math," said Caul who acknowledged unlike most other CMA's, the city's visitor population is about 10-fold Kelowna's base population

"If someone is visiting from Vancouver and their car is broken into, that incident will be recorded in Kelowna. And, at the end of the year the number of incidents are totalled, multiplied by that score of car break ins and divided by our regions base population."

He says that math takes a "wildly skewed" picture of the region.

Caul also says the report only compares the 36 CMA's in the country and does not reflect on Kelowna as a stand alone city.

"There are 13 other cities in British Columbia alone with higher crime rates than Kelowna.

"To be clear, I am not skirting the fact that we have crime issues in the city. What I am suggesting is the report and the ensuing headlines present an alarmist and skewed picture, one that is troublesome for our city's reputation, troublesome for businesses and our citizens sense of safety."

But, the good news is many of the metrics that make up the yearly CSI are beginning to trend down.

During the first quarter of 2023, property offences across the board were down 10 per cent compared with 2022 led by auto theft (39.7%), business break and enter (32.8%) and mischief (26.6%).