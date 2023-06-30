'History-making exhibition' opening at Kelowna Art Gallery

Madison Reeve

One of Canada's most celebrated painters and printmakers will soon have his work on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Artist Takao Tanabe is recognized for his rendered landscapes that bridge the gap between abstraction and realism.

Beginning this weekend, audiences will be able to see a career-spanning retrospective of Tanabe's prints in "Takao Tanabe: Printmaker" at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

"Takao Tanabe's work contains so much raw physical and emotional power within them," says Nataley Nagy, executive director at the gallery.

Tanabe started creating art in the 1940s.

"We are very honoured to present this first within Canada, a 75-year survey of Tanabe's accomplished printmaking, with work borrowed from the Vancouver Art Gallery and Winnipeg Art Gallery," Nagy said.

Visitors will have the chance to view some of the artist's earliest prints, like two linocut Christmas Cards from 1948, up to his most recent West Coast landscape titled "Cormorant Island," completed in 2023.

Tanabe completed Cormorant Island at 96 years old.

"He fundamentally changed the way the Prairies were depicted, and he also fundamentally changed the way the landscape of British Columbia was depicted," said guest curator Ian M. Thom.

"A number of years ago, the Kelowna Art Gallery had a show of his paintings of B.C. This is the first retrospective of prints, and in that sense, it's a history-making exhibition.