District of Lake Country ends do not irrigate notice

Photo: Pixabay

Farmers and other property owners can turn their outside taps back on in parts of Lake Country.

As fo 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the District of Lake Country ended a do not irrigate notice that was issued Monday for users of the Winfield Okanagan Centre Water System.

The order went into effects after a heavy rainfall event in the upper watershed, which caused increased turbidity levels. The district had to rely solely on Okanagan Lake as the source to supply the water system and avoid issuance of a boil water notice.

Now that the problem has been resolved, residential properties can resume watering between dusk and dawn. Farmers can turn on their irrigation flow at hand valve or backflow preventers on the standpipe, and charge their irrigation setting for regular operation.

For more information or updates visit the district website or call 250-766-6677.