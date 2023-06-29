Big White opens summer season on schedule

Cindy White

Staff had a little extra cleaning up to do after a storm left piles of hail all over the village Wednesday afternoon, but Big White Ski Resort is ready to open for the summer season today.

It’s the first time in a number of years there haven’t been COVID-19 disruptions to deal with or a delay in opening day because of slow snow melt.

“Our scheduled open dates are usually the last weekend in June, and the last few years, we haven’t been able to get open until the first couple of weeks of July. So, this being the first year (on time) in a few, we’re excited to have a full season and we’re very fortunate to have such great conditions,” said Trevor Hanna, vice president of hospitality.

All the bike trails and hiking trails will be open this weekend. Hanna says mountain bikers should enjoy the tacky, moist conditions. He adds that with temperatures expected to close to or over 30 C in Kelowna this weekend, Big White is a great place to cool off because it’s usually about 10 degrees cooler than the valley.

If you haven’t been up to the mountain in a while, you’ll likely notice some changes. Millions of dollars in new construction is underway.

“Staff accommodation construction has started. We have a brand new subdivision going in at our Black Forest area. We have a reservoir being constructed to support some of the new infrastructure that we’re building,” said Hanna.

There are also new patios at The Woods and the Globe Cafe, plus a spa, new digital signage and plenty of summer team members, including some who have come out of retirement.

As is tradition, the BC Cup mountain bike circuit kicks off at Big White this weekend. The Summer Music Series launches the weekend of July 8, and Craft & Country Beer and Music Mountain Fest takes over on July 15. You can find a full list of events here.

The summer season at Big White wraps up on Labour Day, September 4. This is the ski resort’s 60th anniversary. It first opening on December 8, 1963.