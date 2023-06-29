One Water residents lose fight over hot tub, but won't have to pay strata fines

Photo: SpaBerry Facebook A SpaBerry two-person hot tub, similar but not the same as one before the Civil Resolution Tribunal.

A couple living at Kelowna’s One Water Street condo development has lost their fight to keep a hot tub on their patio, but won’t have to pay any fines issued to them by the strata.

According to a civil resolution tribunal decision this week, Peter and Teresa Teschner purchased and moved into a unit on the 21st floor of one of the condo development’s towers.

When they moved in they brought with them a two-person SpaBerry hot tub and placed it on the covered portion of their deck. The tub weighs 285 pounds dry and 1,325 pounds when filled with water.

The building’s strata said the hot tub breaches its bylaws and issued the the couple fines, which had grown to $1,600 by the time the matter was before the Civil Resolution Tribunal.

The Teschners argued that the strata’s bylaws did not explicitly ban hot tubs from outdoor decks and that it should be allowed as “summer furniture and accessories,” which the bylaw permits.

While the tribunal has ruled in past cases that inflatable hot tubs can be deemed “patio furniture” under strata bylaws due to their portable nature, the tub installed by the Teschners was nearly 300 pounds dry and not easily moved.

Tribunal member Kristin Gardner ruled that the strata did not need to specifically ban hot tubs from decks and ruled that the Teschner hot tub did indeed violate the strata’s bylaws and must be removed.

The strata, however, could not explain how exactly it became aware of the hot tub on the deck. It could not produce any complaints from neighbours, and the law in B.C. is strict in that a strata cannot impose a fine without receiving a complaint.

“The Teschners argue that the strata manager likely discovered the hot tub’s presence by flying a drone around the building to observe owners’ decks, which they argue is a violation of the Personal Information Protection Act,” the decision states.

“I find there is insufficient evidence before me that the strata manager used a drone, so I find that allegation unproven. Nevertheless, the strata has not provided any evidence that it received any complaint, either written or verbal, about the Teschners’ hot tub. So, I find the strata had no authority to impose a fine for the hot tub.”

The tribunal threw out the fines and gave the Teschners 30 days to remove the hot tub.