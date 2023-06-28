Massive hail storm hits Big White Ski Resort right before opening

Contributed

Big White Ski Resort was hit with a massive hail storm Wednesday afternoon and staff are working hard to clean-up mother nature's mess ahead of the opening of the summer season Thursday.

Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White, says he has never seen a storm quite like the one he witnessed just before 3 p.m.

"Standing in the middle of the village with about 30 staff members working feverishly to get everything ready for the big day... the heavens literally opened up and for 23 minutes it was one of the all mighty hail storms in the history of my career at Big White."

Ballingall says the hail washed out a few trails.

"We have got some machinery up there. A lot of people are digging dirt and moving things out. The water is now gone. It's sunny again and we are cleaning this up and we will be ready to go by 10 a.m."

